Rapper Latto given key to city, day named after her in Clayton County

Clayton County's own Grammy-nominated rapper Latto now has a new distinction.

Leaders in Rex, Georgia presented the "Big Energy" rapper, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, with the key to the city and a proclamation that Dec. 18 would be named Latto Day.

Latto received the honor at her Win Some Give Some foundation's second annual Christmas in Clayco celebration, which gave area families in need a Christmas dinner, presents, and essential items.

The rapper, who goes by the nickname "Queen of Da Souf," won the first season of Jermaine Dupri's reality TV show "The Rap Game" and was named on of XXL's Freshman Class in 2020.

Jessie Goree (L), Latto (C) and Stacey Abrams (2nd from R) attend Latto "Christmas In Clayco" at Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center on December 18, 2022 in Jonesboro, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

She is now nominated for two Grammys for best new artist and best melodic rap performance for "Big Energy (Live)."

Latto founded Win Some Give Some in 2021 to try and emplower at-risk youth by giving them resources and self-esteem support.