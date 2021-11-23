Rapid COVID-19 tests, asking questions could help families navigate safer Thanksgiving

Two million kids under the age of 12 have had their first COVID-19 shot, according to US health officials.

They will need two doses given 3 weeks apart.

That means many school-age children are headed into Thanksgiving partially protected.

Dr. Amber Schmidtke, Ph.D., a microbiologist and Chair of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at the University of Saint Mary, who writes an online newsletter about the pandemic in Georgia, says this year's gatherings will have a different feel from last year's.

"I think it's possible to have what feels like a much more normal Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday than we did last year, but we have to be smart about it," Schmidtke says. "So, what I mean by that is, you want to try to match up with other people who are also fully vaccinated or have the same risk tolerance as you. So, maybe you do have partially vaccinated children, but you take all the same precautions."

If you are uneasy about celebrating with people who may not be vaccinated, Schmidtke says, it is okay to ask them if they have received their shots.

Her younger son is among the partially vaccinated.

So, for now, Schmidtke is avoiding gatherings where some guests may not be vaccinated.

"Personally, I would not go to that gathering unless it is being held outdoors and I had that opportunity to distance and that sort of thing," she says. "I definitely love my family and friends, even if they're not vaccinated, but I still have to protect my son."

Because cases are rising again across much of the country, Schmidtke still recommends social distancing and wearing masks whenever possible.

"Eating is one of those things you can't do with a mask on, " she says. "So, you have to be careful about when you take that mask off and just making sure you're wearing it as long as you can, until you have to take it off to drink."

Having guests take a rapid COVID-19 test can provide an extra layer of protection.

"My recommendation is to do it the morning of your anticipated exposure or anticipated gathering," Schmidtke says. "The reason why is the test is only as good as the day that you did it, in terms of telling you if you're positive or negative on that day."

If you test positive on a rapid test, that means you likely have an active infection.

So, your safest option for everyone is to stay home and skip Thanksgiving until next year.

