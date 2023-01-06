Rape suspect arrested after standoff with fugitive unit in DeKalb County

A rape suspect was taken into custody following an hours long standoff with law enforcement that started Friday morning in DeKalb County.

It started around 9 a.m. near Lani Drive and Redan Road as authorities tried to serve a warrant for an alleged rape.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Cleon Duke, didn't immediately comply, although they did not specify what it was he originally refused to do.

Local law enforcement partnered with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office to shut down the neighborhood, which was blocked off for nearly five hours.

"This was not a hostage situation. There were family members, but they came out, and they worked with us to negotiate him coming out safe and sound," said Chief Deputy Randy Akies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

Duke eventually surrendered without incident. He is now being held in the DeKalb County Jail.