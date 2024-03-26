Ransomware attack strikes yet another Georgia county

Another Georgia county has been hit by a ransomware attack.

Gilmer County officials say they are working with nationally recognized third-party cybersecurity and data forensics consultants to assist in the attack.

Officials say some services are being impacted, but critical infrastructure, such as the 911 communications center, remains unaffected.

A full list of those services which are being disrupted has not been made available.

Officials are also keeping details of the cyberattack under wraps.

The FBI says the county did notify them, and as in the case of any cybersecurity attack, agents are investigating.

In February, Fulton County was hit by a ransomware group, which continues to cripple some systems.