'It's Morphin Time' this weekend at Buckhead hotel

When "Power Rangers" made its US premiere on FOX back in the early 1990s, it became an immediate hit with viewers, launching a colorful craze that continues nearly 30 years later. And an event happening this weekend will bring fans face to face with their favorite Mighty Morphin superheroes right here in Atlanta.

Rangerstop & Pop Comic Con kicks off today and continues through Sunday at the Westin Buckhead Atlanta Hotel.

The convention is described as a celebration of all things Power Rangers and pop culture and features screen and voice performers from the long-running action-adventure series and other popular television shows, video games, movies, and more.

Scheduled guests include Nakia Burrise, best known to fans as Tanya Sloan/Yellow Turbo Ranger in "Power Rangers Turbo," Catherine Sutherland, known as Katherine 'Kat' Hillard/The Pink Ranger in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," and David Yost, Billy Cranston/The Blue Rangers in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie."

Of course, just as the Power Rangers wore masks, so will attendees at this year's Rangerstop & Pop; masks are required, and there will be no physical contact allowed between attendees and celebrities. More information about this year's COVID-19 safety precautions is available on the convention's website here.

The Westin Buckhead Atlanta Hotel is located at 3391 Peachtree Road Northeast; for information on tickets (which start at $25 per day for Friday and Saturday and $20 for Sunday), click here. And click the video player to check out our special sneak peek at this year's big event!

