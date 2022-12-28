Police: Man shot in leg outside Atlanta Family Dollar

article

A shooting outside an Atlanta Family Dollar sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night, police say.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, he is reportedly conscious and breathing.

Investigators believe the incident began when the victim tried to go into the Family Dollar to warm up and was denied entry by employees.

As he was leaving, police say two male suspected confronted the victim. One of those reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot the man.

Investigators have not released the identity of anyone or the motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, contact the Atlanta Police Department.