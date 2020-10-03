Raising breast cancer awareness during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many issues, but doctors say many people are putting off regular cancer screenings that could be key to early detection.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and many organizations are thinking outside the box to continue raising awareness.

“Early detection is key and I can’t say that enough and I can’t stress it enough,” Susan G. Komen Atlanta Executive Director Ciarra McEachin said.

However, October is more than just a month for McEachin and her team.

“We use October as a way to fundraise educate and raise awareness of the disease,” McEachin said.

COVID-19 is impacting the usual ways organizations honor breast cancer awareness month but organizers said it won’t stop it.

Advertisement

“Our community has come together again and raised nearly 600 thousand dollars and that money will go back into the community to the men and women who are enduring breast cancer,” McEachin said.

The Annual ‘More than pink’ will happen virtually on October 10.

According to the American Cancer Society, over 476,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and over 43,000 are expected to lose their fight against the disease.

“If you notice something is wrong do not delay your screenings or treatment because that can make the difference between life or death,” McEachin said.

There’s help for those who are diagnosed.

“There are organizations that have resources, we support you, we have emotional support and treatment assistance,” McEachin said.

There’s still time to register for the ‘More Than Pink’ Walk.

Registration is free at komenatlanta.com