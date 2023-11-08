Raising a glass to this Sunday’s Vineyard Fest

It’s an event that’s billed as "exclusively for oenophiles." Don’t know what that means? Don’t worry — we looked it up for you!

An oenophile is a true lover of fine wines — and there will be plenty of fine wine to taste at Château Élan Winery & Resort’s annual Vineyard Fest this Sunday. This year marks the 26th annual event, which highlights a wide variety of wine offerings along with beer, spirits, and food from local breweries, distilleries, and restaurant partners. General admission tickets cover entry and unlimited pours — not to mention the food, culinary demonstrations, live music, and other special activities.

Organizers say along with allowing them to showcase the gorgeous winery and resort and its products, Vineyard Fest also provides a chance to give back to the community. This year, they say a portion of ticket proceeds will go to the Château Élan Military Support Foundation, a nonprofit that assists local veterans and active military (and their families) with food, temporary housing, and repairs.

Hours for this year’s Vineyard Fest are 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and Château Élan Winery & Resort is located at 100 Rue Charlemagne Drive in Braselton. General admission tickets for the event are $145 and available for purchase online here — and the event, by the way, is only open for guests 21 years old and up.

We’re Vineyard Fest pros here at Good Day Atlanta — but we haven’t spent a morning at Château Élan Winery & Resort since early this year. So, we decided to make another trip up to Braselton for an exclusive preview of the big event — click the video player in this article to check it out!