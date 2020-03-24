Rainbows in windows: Georgia neighborhood finds a way to spread hope

In a world where COVID-19 has reached most countries, the future is uncertain. It's important to hold on to hope, and that's exactly what one Marietta neighborhood is doing.

In the Cherokee Heights neighborhood, everywhere you look there are rainbows in windows.

"What better way to have something fun and colorful to brighten up everybody's day," said Jen Burklow who encouraged her neighbors to have their children draw pictures of rainbows and put them in their windows.

After being cooped up in the house with no school, no sports, and no activities, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Burklow knew it was time to get out.

"I thought it would be a fun way to get everybody out and we can all wave and talk from a safe distance," said Burklow.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

App users click here for live updates

At first, Graham King thought the rainbows were just for little kids. But his mom told him to draw one, so he did and he put it in the window.

"I went outside I kind of saw them around and just kind of got lost in thought and went around and started looking for them," said King.

A bit of a treasure hunt for the kids on these lonely days of isolation.

The price, like a rainbow, isn't something you can hold. It comes in the form of hope and cheer.

"It shows kids that there's more positive energy around, it's not all about the panicking of the virus, just to get their hopes up," said King.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.: 844-442-268

Initially, the rainbows were to lift the spirits of the children. As it turns out, adults are getting a boost too.

"I think it's just an example of a community coming together and saying 'Hey we're all here, we're all thinking about each other'. it's subtle but it's a positive thing," said Tim Early whose house has a rainbow in the window.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.