Atlanta City Council to investigate planned Greenbriar Parkway gas station

The Brief Greenbriar residents say they're not happy about a planned gas station near where they live. They think the permit was granted illegally. Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond said he plans to have the city investigate how the permit was given. The City planning department says the developer was "grandfathered" in because he was already talking to the city about his plans.



Atlanta City Councilman Michael Julian Bond said he will order a forensic audit to determine when a developer got his application approved to build a controversial gas station on Greenbriar Parkway.

What we know:

Residents believe the permit was granted illegally by Atlanta's City Planning Department because the SPI-20, which prohibits gas stations, was ratified in July 2022 and the developer for the gas station got his application approved in August 2022.

The planning department said the developer was "grandfathered" in because he was already talking to the city about his plans.

Councilman Bond said he will introduce legislation to ask the City Auditor to look into the matter.

What they're saying:

"If City Council is hoping we're gonna give up on it, and move onto the next thing, they are sadly mistaken," Amber Burks, who lives near the area, said

Burks bought her very first home in Aviary Park three years ago. Now, she believes that investment is in question as a developer wants to build a BP Gas station just feet away from her home.

It is also feet away from Park View at Coventry Station Apartments for Senior Citizens.

The plot of land where a BP gas station is set to be built on Greenbriar Parkway.

With 10 gas stations already within a 1-mile radius, many in the community say another gas station is not needed.

"We want the project totally scrapped. We do not want a gas station in that area. For all of the reasons the potential dangerous at a gas station brings to the area, but also we already live in a sea of gas stations," the new homeowner said.

Last month, District 11 Councilwoman Marci Overstreet said she wants the project stopped too."I am really clear that the SPI 20 was ratified July 2022. I'm told that the application was filed for this particular permit in August 2022, so to me this is in violation of the file of the actual SPI," she exclaimed.

Councilman Bond says his suggestion of a forensic audit should put the issue to bed once and for all. "If there has been a mistake made, and this should not have been authorized, it's a mistake that's against the law and the policy of the City Of Atlanta. That should be corrected and that should be the concern, "At Large Councilman Michael Julian Bond explained.

Bond says he will introduce his legislation at the next council meeting, which is scheduled for July 7th.