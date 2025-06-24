Expand / Collapse search
No charges in deadly DeKalb County shopping center shooting

Updated  June 24, 2025 4:52pm EDT
DeKalb County
DeKalb police investigate a shooting at Hairston Square.

    • The shooting started around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a woman told her boyfriend someone disrespected her.
    • The boyfriend shot a man in his 40s, and his son shot the boyfriend. Both men died. Police said the son acted in self-defense. 
    • Police said the community needs to work to stop arguments from progressing into shootings.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - No charges will be filed after a shooting at the Hariston Plaza shopping center in DeKalb County on Friday, according to DeKalb County police. They say the lone surviving gunman acted in self-defense.

Officers said the shooting started around 3:30 p.m. because a woman called her boyfriend to say a man disrespected her.

When the boyfriend, 22-year-old Antionne Ryan, showed up, he had on a mask and was carrying a gun, police said.

DeKalb police investigate a shooting at Hairston Square. This is the second shooting at that shopping center in 24 hours.

Ryan then shot a man in his 40s, killing him, according to DeKalb police. The man's son, who had also been shot, pulled out a gun and shot Ryan multiple times.

Ryan died from his injuries.

Police said the shooting was justified.

Police did not release the name of the man shot by Ryan or his son on Friday.

DeKalb police said Friday’s shooting is part of a growing trend of arguments escalating into gun violence.

Police said they invest in stopping crime at the public school level and on the streets, but they can't do it alone. Police said families need to help prevent crime. "Only together can we ensure a safe, secure future for DeKalb County," police said.

Saturday shooting at the same location

This shooting is one of 2 that happened at the Hairston Plaza shopping center within 24 hours of each other over the weekend. 

On Saturday, 2 people were injured inside the Taste of Jamaica restaurant around 3:30 p.m.

Teens started shooting into the restaurant after getting out of a stolen car, according to police. So far, no one has been arrested, and police are asking for information on the Saturday shooting.

The Source: Information in this article comes from past reporting by SKYFOX and FOX 5's Ali Levin. The DeKalb Police Department also released an update on the case via a press release. This article was updated to give better context and separate the two shootings.

