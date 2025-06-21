Second shooting within 24 hours at DeKalb County shopping center

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeKalb police investigate a shooting at Hairston Square. This is the second shooting at that shopping center in 24 hours.

The Brief Two shootings took place at the Hairston Square shopping center within about 24 hours. The first happened on Friday around 3:30 p.m.; the second happened Saturday around 3:45 p.m. 3 people were injured in the first shooting, with 1 person facing life-threatening injuries. 1 person was injured in the second shooting. Police didn't say if the two shootings were related.



One person is injured after a shooting in a DeKalb County shopping center.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the Hairston Square shopping center. That's in the 1100 block of South Hairston Road, near the intersection with Redan Road.

DeKalb police didn't release any more information on the shooting.

This is the second shooting in the same shopping center in 24 hours.

Previous Shooting:

On Friday, 3 people were injured in a shooting that happened around 3:30 p.m.

One man in his 40s was injured; two others in their 20s were shot as well, according to police. One of the 20-year-old men sustained life-threatening injuries.

The shooting may have started as an argument, according to police.

Several businesses and cars were damaged in the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the shootings were related.

Police have not released the names of the victims or any potential suspects in either shooting. No charges have been announced.