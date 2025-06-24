Iran bombing protest: Atlanta activists hold candlelight vigil protesting war, domestic cuts

The Brief Activists in Atlanta are protesting U.S. military actions in Iran, highlighting the impact of increased military spending on domestic program cuts. The event is supported by a coalition of groups, including AFSC and Jewish Voice for Peace, and aims to address broader issues of militarized force and state violence. Organizers criticize the U.S. administration's priorities, linking military actions abroad to domestic social issues and advocating for peace and de-escalation.



A coalition of activist, faith-based, and community groups will gather on Tuesday night in Atlanta’s Freedom Park to protest the recent U.S. bombing of nuclear sites in Iran, calling for an end to war and U.S. military escalation abroad.

What we know:

Organizers say the event will include speakers followed by a candlelight walk along the park’s pathways. Battery-powered candles will be provided.

The protest is part of a broader effort by Atlanta activists to denounce what they see as misplaced national priorities. Demonstrators point to deep cuts to domestic programs — such as SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and veterans' benefits — even as military spending increases.

The event is supported by a growing coalition including the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights, Jewish Voice for Peace – Atlanta, Atlanta Multifaith Coalition for Palestine, and the Southern Workers Assembly.

The vigil is titled "No War on Iran, No Genocide in Palestine, No Exceptions."

What they're saying:

"We're tired of this administration’s horrific decision-making and budget cuts," the organizers said in a statement. "Meanwhile taxpayers are funding an illegal war, a military parade for one, and weekly golf outings costing millions. Make it make sense!"

"When Dr. King said in 1967 that, ‘The bombs in Vietnam explode at home,’ he was connecting the misplaced priorities of war over social needs," said attorney Mawuli Davis, president of the Georgia Chapter of the National Conference of Black Lawyers. "In 2025, we see programs to benefit education, housing, health care, and the needs of our children, youth, and seniors being cut while endless money goes to war."

Organizers also linked the strikes in Iran to U.S. support for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which they say has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and pushed the region toward famine.

"Militarized force is the common thread between endless imperialist wars abroad and the state violence we witness every day with ICE raids, the terrorizing of our communities, and fascist repression of peaceful protest," said Tim Franzen, director of AFSC’s Atlanta program.

Marisa Pyle of Jewish Voice for Peace Atlanta added, "Far from promoting peace and working towards de-escalation, illegally bombing Iran at Israel's behest continues the devastating pattern of militarized imperialism in the Middle East. We reject the U.S. and Israel's violent alliance that continues to bring death, conflict, and endless war."

What's next:

The vigil, organized by Indivisible Atlanta and Intown Women’s Resistance, is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and John Lewis Freedom Parkway.

