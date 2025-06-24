'The Boy is Mine' tour: Brandy, Monica to host Halloween show at State Farm Arena

article

The Brief Brandy and Monica's The Boy Is Mine Tour marks their first-ever co-headlining run, celebrating their iconic 1998 hit and featuring powerhouse performances alongside artists like Kelly Rowland and Muni Long. The tour, produced by the Black Promoters Collective, kicks off October 16 in Cincinnati and ends December 7 in Houston, with tickets available starting June 27 via Ticketmaster. Their reunion follows a surprise cameo in Ariana Grande's 2024 music video and a Grammy-nominated remix, highlighting their enduring impact and celebrating their legacy and sisterhood.



Grammy-winning R&B legends Brandy and Monica will take the stage together in Atlanta for the first time in decades as part of their highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour, which comes to State Farm Arena on Friday, October 31.

What we know:

The tour marks the first-ever co-headlining run for the two artists, whose 1998 smash hit "The Boy Is Mine" spent 13 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and remains a defining anthem of late ’90s R&B. Their stop in Atlanta—Monica’s hometown—is expected to be one of the most emotional and celebrated nights of the 24-city arena tour.

Atlanta fans can expect powerhouse vocals, live instrumentation, and collaborative on-stage moments from both artists. Joining them on the road are Grammy-winning artists Kelly Rowland and Muni Long, as well as rising star Jamal Roberts, the 2025 American Idol winner.

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective, the tour kicks off October 16 in Cincinnati and concludes December 7 in Houston. Tickets for the Atlanta show and all other dates go on sale Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com. A special presale begins on Thursday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. with the code BPC.

Brandy and Monica’s reunion follows their surprise cameo in Ariana Grande’s 2024 "the boy is mine" music video and their appearance on the official remix, which earned them a Grammy nomination 25 years after their original Grammy win for "The Boy Is Mine."

What they're saying:

"This really is a full-circle moment," Brandy said. "Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music—it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come."

"The love that ‘The Boy Is Mine’ continues to receive means everything to me," Monica added. "This tour is a celebration of our history, our impact, and the fans who have grown with us. Brandy and I have been on our own unique journeys, and coming back together in this way is a reminder of the power of respect, strength, and real music. God’s timing perfectly aligned us."

"This tour is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of sisterhood, growth, and a legacy rooted right here in Atlanta," said Shelby Joyner, president of the Black Promoters Collective. "It’s a cultural homecoming."