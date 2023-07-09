Rain doesn't stop the excitement on Saturday night at Viva Las Duluth

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Looking for a great time for you and your family right in your own backyard? Look no further than Downtown Duluth! Despite the questionable weather, hundreds of residents and visitors flocked to the vibrant Viva Las Duluth event on Saturday night, and it did not disappoint.

Events Coordinator Jessica Gross, the mastermind behind Viva Las Duluth, had a vision to capture the essence of Las Vegas and bring it right to the heart of Georgia. While replicating the grandeur of the famous city was impossible, this event successfully incorporated many familiar elements that made attendees feel like they were in Sin City itself.

Upon entering the Town Green, a smaller version of the iconic "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign awaited, beckoning attendees to capture the perfect photo or selfie. And just like in Las Vegas, there was an exciting tent featuring various table games for guests to indulge in some friendly gambling.

Two stages hosted live performances throughout the evening. The main stage on the Town Green was expertly hosted by the hilarious comedian and entertainer, Jessica It's All Good, whose infectious energy kept the crowd pumped up all night long. The other stage was located in Parsons Alley.

The lineup of performers was truly impressive, showcasing the talents of magician James Brandon, the dynamic dueling pianists known as The Andrew Brothers, "Young Elvis" impersonator Harold Shulz, an enthusiastic Dolly Parton impersonator, and the mesmerizing spectacle of Liquid Skye, a group that channels the spirit of Cirque du Soleil.

When it comes to satisfying your taste buds, Viva Las Duluth also had it covered. Food vendors include Gaston Street Eats and Just Eat It, MB Roaster Corn, Pico's Hotdogs, Super Taco El Guero, Lush Trends, Sweet Chimney Bakery, Kona Ice, and Tiff's Treats. Plus, the surrounding restaurants near the Town Green were also open for business, ensuring something for every palate.

Despite a few showers throughout the evening, attendees were prepared with umbrellas, and the fun never ceased. It wasn't until the very end when the sky lit up with lightning and thunder boomed over the music that people began to scurry to their cars, hoping to avoid getting drenched.

Viva Las Duluth was made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of Power Home Remodeling, Rochale's Paint Spot, SODO Duluth, and Top Job Beverage & Events. Their support ensured that this unforgettable event could be enjoyed by all.

But the excitement doesn't stop there! Downtown Duluth's Town Green is a hub of activity throughout the year. Every Friday until July 28, you can experience the lively Fridays-N-Duluth event, featuring food trucks and live music. Mark your calendars for the upcoming Decades Night on July 14 and International Night, featuring a lantern parade, on July 28.

On July 23, immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the farmers and artisan market. From 2 to 5 p.m., you can explore a wide variety of in-season, local produce, baked goods, homemade candles and soaps, pottery, baskets, and much more.

For a family-friendly extravaganza, head to the Town Green on July 26 for the Back-to-School Bubblepalooza. Let the kids delight in bubbles, large yard games, and the beats of a talented DJ. Bubble zones will be split into age groups, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

And that's not all! In August, don't miss Flicks on the Bricks, a fun movie series hosted on the Town Green. Bring your own chairs and blankets, and enjoy free movies along with free inflatables and themed characters for the kids. It's a perfect way to spend a summer evening with your loved ones. The series kicks off with the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" on Aug. 4.

Saving the best for last, mark your calendars for the annual fall festival, the biggest event of the year in Duluth. Taking place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, this festival attracts a whopping 40,000 attendees each year. Prepare for an unforgettable celebration filled with delicious food, live music, arts and crafts, games for the kids, and the warmth of community spirit.

For more information about what is happening in Downtown Duluth, click here.