Survivors of Sapelo Island dock collapse suing construction companies

The backstory:

The collapse happened on Oct. 19, 2024, when family members and tourists gathered for Cultural Day, an annual fall event spotlighting the island’s tiny community of Hogg Hummock, home to a few dozen Black residents.

Authorities say the dock held about 40 people when the metal snapped, sending them into the Atlantic waters. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said engineers calculated that the 80-foot gangway should have been able to support the weight of 320 people.

The dock was rebuilt in 2021 after Georgia officials settled a lawsuit by Hogg Hummock residents who complained the ferries and docks failed to meet federal accessibility standards for people with disabilities.

Ferry worker Ed Grovner said he complained to a ferry captain months ago that the gangway didn’t seem sturdy enough, but nothing happened.

"I couldn’t sleep last night," Grovner told the Associated Press after the disaster. "My wife said I was sleeping, I was hollering in my sleep, saying, ‘I’m going to save you. I’m going to save you. I’m going to get you.’"

A still photo of the Sapelo Island Ferry dock taken prior to the ferry dock gangway collapse on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, as the last ferry was leaving the island (Photo: John Taylor).

Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the last inspection of the gangway took place in December 2023. No areas of concern were found during the inspection, which officials say examined the top and bottom sides. The remains of the gangway were sent to a secure facility to be inspected. Details about that inspection have not been released.

What we know:

Attorney Chadrick A. Mance announced that a lawsuit has been filed in Gwinnett County against the parties involved in the engineering and construction of the gangway.

According to the complaint, the survivors suffered physical injuries and mental anguish and trauma.

While the complaint has not been released to the public yet, the Savannah-based attorney plans to discuss the lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Dig deeper:

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has also announced he would be representing the families of three of the individuals who lost their lives and one who was injured in the collapse.

"The tragic deaths and injuries caused by the collapse of the Sapelo Island dock gangway are devastating for these families and the entire community. We will not rest until we uncover the truth behind this catastrophic failure and hold those responsible accountable," Crump said. "This should never have happened, and it is crucial that we prevent future tragedies by addressing the negligence that led to this horrific event.

Sapelo Island also has no medical facilities. Resident Jazz Watts said a health care provider was planning to open a clinic in the county-owned building that had long served as the island’s community center. But those plans got scrapped when county commissioners opted to lease the space for a restaurant.