DeKalb County officer injured in crash involving dump truck
The scene of the crash on Terry Mill Road. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after he was in a crash involving a dump truck early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Glennwood Avenue near Terry Mill Road.
What we know:
FOX 5's cameras spotted the officer's smashed SUV and damaged dump truck on the road.
Multiple officers and an ambulance were at the scene.
Medics rushed the officer to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the officer's identity or said what led to the crash.
