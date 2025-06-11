Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County officer injured in crash involving dump truck

Published  June 11, 2025 6:48am EDT
DeKalb County
The scene of the crash on Terry Mill Road. (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - A DeKalb County police officer is recovering after he was in a crash involving a dump truck early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Glennwood Avenue near Terry Mill Road.

What we know:

FOX 5's cameras spotted the officer's smashed SUV and damaged dump truck on the road.

Multiple officers and an ambulance were at the scene.

Medics rushed the officer to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the officer's identity or said what led to the crash.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 5 crews at the scene of the crash.

DeKalb CountyNews