Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Douglas County after attacking dogs

Douglas County Animal Control (DCAS) responded to an incident of a raccoon attack on two owned dogs in the North County Line area of Lithia Springs. Following the attack, animal control captured the raccoon and submitted it for rabies testing. On April 27, DCAS received confirmation that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

The animal control department has started notifying residents of the positive case and is urging those with unvaccinated pets to get them vaccinated immediately. DCAS has also issued several reminders, including keeping pets' rabies vaccinations up to date, keeping cats indoors and dogs on leashes when outside, avoiding leaving food or garbage outside that may attract wild animals, and staying away from wild animals and not feeding them.

Rabies is a viral disease of mammals transmitted in the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite. In the United States, the rabies virus is primarily spread by wild animals such as raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes. However, human cases of rabies are 100% preventable through vaccination.

If anyone sees wildlife or domesticated dogs and cats acting strangely, they are urged to call Animal Control at 770-942-5961.