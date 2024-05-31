Rabun County sheriff arrested by GBI, charged with sexual battery

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Rabun County Sheriff as part of an investigation into accusations of sexual battery.

The GBI announced that 45-year-old Sheriff Chad Nichols is in custody charged with public indecency, sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.

GBI agents say they were asked by Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Christian to investigate "an incident" involving the sheriff on May 24.

Nichols turned himself in and is now in custody at the Rabun County Detention Center.

Authorities have not shared any details about the investigation or the alleged incident. The investigation is ongoing.

After the investigation is done, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.