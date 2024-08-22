Rabid fox reported in Griffin area, caution urged

article

Just days after a rabid fox was reported in the Griffin area, authorities in Gainesville have issued a new alert following another encounter with a rabid fox.

The latest incident occurred on Clarks Bridge Road, where a person came into contact with the infected animal. Hall County officials confirmed that the fox tested positive for rabies after being captured.

Officials are urging residents to ensure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of prevention.

Regarding the Griffin incident, it took place last week when a fox aggressively charged at a woman and her pets in her backyard near a creek on Ivy Road.

Although the dogs were not bitten, they were quarantined as a precaution. The fox involved was captured by Spalding County Animal Control.