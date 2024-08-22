Expand / Collapse search

Rabid fox reported in Griffin area, caution urged

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2024 7:16am EDT
Hall County
Foxes may be possible vectors of the rabies virus, transmitting it to humans and other animals, 1994. Wild animals accounted for 93% of reported animal cases of rabies in the year 2000, with foxes comprising 6.1% of this figure. Image courtesy CDC. (

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Just days after a rabid fox was reported in the Griffin area, authorities in Gainesville have issued a new alert following another encounter with a rabid fox. 

The latest incident occurred on Clarks Bridge Road, where a person came into contact with the infected animal. Hall County officials confirmed that the fox tested positive for rabies after being captured.

Officials are urging residents to ensure their pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations, emphasizing the importance of prevention.

Regarding the Griffin incident, it took place last week when a fox aggressively charged at a woman and her pets in her backyard near a creek on Ivy Road.

Although the dogs were not bitten, they were quarantined as a precaution. The fox involved was captured by Spalding County Animal Control.