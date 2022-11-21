Quinton Simon latest: Police charge mother in Georgia toddler's death, disappearance

article

Police in Georgia have arrested the mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon in connection to the little boy's death and disappearance.

The Chatham County Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Leilani Simon on Monday. She was taken into custody and is charged with murder.

QUINTON SIMON CASE: WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT GEORGIA TODDLER'S DISAPPEARANCE

FOX 5 Atlanta has been following this case since Leilani Simon first reported her son missing on Oct. 5. Authorities say she called 911 and said Quinton disappeared from his playpen at their home just outside Savannah. Police searched the house and neighborhood for a week before announcing that they believed he was dead.

After that week, police shifted their focus onto the child's mother. She was named a suspect in his death and disappearance while she maintained she didn't know what happened to him.

QUINTON SIMON CASE: MOM SAYS SHE HOPES TODDLER ALIVE AS POLICE SEARCH FOR BODY

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley launched an investigation at a nearby landfill. He said investigators had "evidence" that prompted the search.

"We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location, and it was brought here by regular means of disposal," Hadley said during a news conference in the middle of October. "I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill."

For four weeks, Police and FBI agents combed through piles of trash, one-by-one, looking for any signs of the child. People from all over the world were watching this case.

On Nov. 14, police updated the public that the "chances of finding Quinton's remains are low," but there was no clear end date to the search in sight.

Leilani Simon was being transported to the Chatham County Detention Center where she will be held pending a bond hearing. Police say they do not anticipate any other arrested in the case.