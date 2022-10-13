Quinton Simon case: What we know about Georgia toddler's disappearance, death

article

Quinton Simon is a 20-month-old boy whose been missing from his Chatham County home for more than a week.

On Wednesday, investigators made the grim announcement that they believe the toddler is dead.

They also pinpointed a prime suspect in the case.

Here are the facts of the investigation provided by law enforcement so far:

Who is Quinton Simon?

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother on Oct. 5.

He lived with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents, and two other children on Buckhalter Road in Savannah.

The boy's biological father lived elsewhere.

When was Quinton Simon reported missing?

Simon's mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up on Oct. 5. He was reported missing at around 9:40 a.m.

She told officers the boy had been in his playpen before she discovered he was missing, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said. Police reported the boy was last seen at 6 a.m.

Police said the boy was wearing a Sesame Street T-shirt and black pants. At the time investigators said they were "very concerned" for the boy's safety.

Police and volunteers searched the neighborhood in Savannah, closed several streets and deployed a tracking dog and a helicopter.

The FBI was asked to join in the search the next day.

Investigators believe Quinton Simon died

The Chatham County Police Department announced investigators and the FBI told Quinton Simon's family they believe the toddler is dead.

The toddler had been missing for about one week at the time of the announcement.

Investigators did not fully explain what led them to determine the boy was dead.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," a post on the police department's official Facebook page said.

Who is the suspect in Quinton Simon's disappearance, death?

Police named Quinton Simon's mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

No arrests had been made and no charges were filed when police named her as a suspect.

Police said officers had contacted the boy’s biological father when he was reported missing and did not believe he was involved.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or death of Quinton Simon is asked to call Chatham County Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.