Questions after man found shot multiple times in Atlanta apartment's garage

Police in Atlanta are investigating after finding a man shot multiple times in the parking garage of a Lindbergh neighborhood apartment complex.

It happened in the parking garage of the CORE at Lindbergh apartments located in the 700 block of Morosgo Drive. Police said they found a 22-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to the legs. He was alert, conscious and breathing when medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital.

He later spoke with investigators, telling them he was robbed and shot while visiting a friend, but he would not give his friend’s name or address. Police said he also provided several conflicting statements about the incident.

Witnesses told police they saw a newer-model Chevrolet Malibu with three men leave the garage shortly after hearing gunshots.

Investigators hope surveillance video will shed some light on the case.