Quarantine Cat Film Fest raising money for independent cinemas nationwide

Cannes and Sundance have nothing on this film festival.

Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh is the creative force behind the Quarantine Cat Film Fest.

It's a collection of more than 1,000 cat videos filmed while the pets and their owners sheltered at home.

You can buy tickets online and watch the virtual film festival. Money raised will support independent cinemas across the country.

The Quarantine Cat Film Fest starts on Friday.

Click here to learn more.