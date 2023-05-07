Sheriff continues investigation 9 years after gruesome Lake Oconee couple murders

Saturday marked nine years since an elderly Putnam County man's headless body was found. His wife's body pulled from Lake Oconee just days later. Deputies are still trying to figure out who is behind it.

"Someone knows about this. There's no doubt about it," Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills told FOX 5.

Sills said he and his deputies are still working hard for new information in the murders of 88-year-old Russell Dermond and his 87-year-old wife Shirley.

A look at the Dermond's home on Lake Oconee in May 2014. (FOX 5)

On May 6, 2014, a neighbor went to check on the couple after they didn't show up to a Kentucky Derby Party three days earlier.

Russell's body was on the garage floor. His head had been removed. Investigators said they found gunshot residue on his collar.

Ten days later, Shirley's body was found in Lake Oconee, weighed down by bricks. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

The body of Shirley Dermond was found weighed down in Lake Oconee on May 16, 2014. (FOX 5)

"The house was undisturbed nothing was stolen these people barely used cell phones they hardly used the internet. They did not appear to have an enemy in the world," Sills said. "Their children cooperated with the investigation, they did not inherit a lot of money."

Sheriff Sills said in the last six months they've taken evidence to a lab in Houston and gathered forensic evidence. They're now waiting on the FBI to examine it all.

"The new forensic technology that's available today that wasn't available then hopefully that may pay out for us," he said.

Sheriff Sills said he and his deputies are still continuing to follow up on any new leads that may come in. He is adamant someone knows something about what happened and won't stop asking for the public's help in bringing the couple's family justice.