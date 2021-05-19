Police: Suspect abandoned multiple puppies in Griffin parking lot

article

Police are searching for a suspect who abandoned seven puppies at a business in Griffin, Georgia.

The Griffin Police Department shared a photo of the abandoned animals on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, on Monday morning around 9:30 a.m., someone driving a black Nissan Versa left the puppies in the parking lot of the Hobby Lobby on the 1400 block of North Expressway.

After nearby employees and patrons in the area discovered the puppies, they called police and animal control officers.

Investigators believe the puppies are about a week old.

The puppies have been examined by a Griffin veteran, who determined they are "somewhat healthy."

If you have any information about the investigation, please call Griffin investigators at 470-771-3097.

