Pullman Yards launches restaurant residency program

From the building of fertilizer bombs to the repairing of luxury railroad cars, Atlanta’s Pullman Yards has served many purposes over the years. But now, the place with a fascinating past is helping local chefs prepare for a very bright future.

Next week, the 27-acre arts and entertainment district will launch a restaurant residency program called Brick and Mortar, providing support and resources to emerging restaurateurs. The three-month program is open to all previous and current vendors from the Chefs Market and Bazaar, the popular weekly food festival held at Pullman Yards. Those chosen to participate will take over a restaurant space at Pullman Yards for up to three months, and will also be provided with resources including marketing and promotional support and the development of a beverage program.

We’re told that along with the menus created by each resident chef, Brick and Mortar will also feature a standard menu that’s always available for diners. Brick and Mortar is located in the space formerly known as Dailies & Sides, located at 225 Rogers Street Northeast #11 — and doors will be open Wednesdays through Sundays.

Chef Kiyoka Nishikawa of Cheffrey’s Kitchen is the program’s first chef-in-residence, and her three-month tenure will begin on Friday, Aug. 16. Nishikawa will host a traditional Kaiseki seven-course meal for $80 per person, and there will be two seatings (of 20 patrons) per night. Reservations must be made in advance.

For more information on the restaurant residency program, click here. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Pullman Yards, getting a first look (and taste) at Brick and Mortar.