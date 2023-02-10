Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall brings 'The Hot Wing King' to Atlanta

Katori Hall’s "The Hot Wing King" premiered off-Broadway in 2020 — and it hasn’t cooled down since.

The comedy-drama won acclaim from audiences and critics, and went on to win the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Now, it’s hitting the Alliance Theatre stage in Atlanta, directed for the first time by its own writer.

"We got the call from the Alliance, ‘Oh, we want to do ’The Hot Wing King.' And I was just like, 'What about me ... as director?’" Hall laughs. "And they were like, 'Wait a minute, that might be a really good idea!’"

Hall has become one of the most important voices in the American theater, thanks to works like "The Mountaintop" and her Tony-nominated book for "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical;" she also created the hit Starz series "P-Valley." But Hall says "The Hot Wing King" is an especially personal project.

"What's so amazing is that this is based on my brother and his partner," says the writer. "And so, I have kind of been writing ‘The Hot Wing King’ all my life, in that I have been able to witness his struggle, witness the cultivation of their love and their relationship."

And her brother’s reaction to seeing the play? Tears.

"You know, it's a struggle for Black folks, especially queer Black folks to see themselves, whether it's on the stage or on the screen. And to be given this opportunity to literally see a version of yourself, it was like a mirror. And it's beautiful to be reflected in the mirror that is American theater."

Performances of "The Hot Wing King" begin tonight and run through March 5 on the Coca-Cola Stage at Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre. For more information on the show and to purchase tickets, click here.