Publix hits milestone of 100M pounds of produce donated to food banks

Florida-based grocery store Publix is celebrating a big milestone this week.

The company says it has donated 100 million pounds of produce to Feeding America partner food banks.

Publix officials say the company started buying produce during the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling farmers and provide fresh fruits and vegetables to people across the South.

The total amount of produce could fill six Publix stores up to the ceiling and from wall to wall. It would also fill nearly 1,400 fully loaded Publix trailers.

In Georgia, the Atlanta Community Food Bank in East Point has seen over 3.5 million pounds of donated produce since 2020.

"As a grocery retailer, we can make our largest impact by helping feed our neighbors in need. Donating 100 million pounds of produce is an example of the difference Publix associates make year-round," said Publix CEO Kevin Murphy. "I am proud of this innovative program and how we continue to find new ways to support the communities we serve, but our work is not done. We look forward to continuing to provide our food bank partners with produce throughout the year."

Other food banks in the Peach State that have benefited from the donations include Midland's Feeding the Valley Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, and Second Harvest of Coastal and South Georgia.

To learn more about Feeding America, click here.