Public input sought on future of King Family Home in Atlanta

The National Park Service has announced that it is working on a site plan for the home of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his family and they are inviting the public to participate in its development.

NPS says they hope to develop long-term strategies to preserve and protect the King Family Home at 234 Sunset Avenue in the historic Vine City neighborhood of Atlanta and provide opportunities for visitors to learn the story of Dr. King's life and legacy, including the family’s connections to the Vine City neighborhood and their contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.

Since acquiring the home in 2018, the NPS says it has worked to stabilize the aging home to protect the structure and important historical features.

A public comment period will be open between Jan. 15 and Feb. 29. Two public meetings are also scheduled to discuss the project. They will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 30 at Hitoric Fire Station 6, 39 Boulevard NE, and 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 31 at Neighborhood Union Health Center, 18 Sunset Ave. NW.

Purchased by Dr. King and Coretta Scott King in October 1964, the home is where Dr. King lived with his family and continued his work in social justice as part of the expanding Civil Rights Movement until his tragic assassination in 1968. It was here that Mrs. King continued his legacy and established the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Center known today as the King Center.

HOW TO COMMENT

You can submit comments online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/KingFamilyHome (preferred method), at a public meeting, or mail to the following address: Superintendent, Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, RE: King Family Home Site Plan, 450 Auburn Avenue, NE, Atlanta, GA 30312. The 30-day comment period begins Jan. 15, 2024, and ends on Feb. 29, 2024.

For additional information on the project, please visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/KingFamilyHome.

