Birth home of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Auburn Avenue closing for rehab

The National Park Service (NPS) has announced the temporary closure of the historic birth home of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his siblings on Auburn Avenue in the Martin Luther King National Historical Park and Preservation District. The closure will be in effect from Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, through Nov. 2025 to facilitate rehabilitation work on the Queen-Anne style home, constructed in 1895.

Acquired by the NPS in 2018, the historic home has seen various renovations and repairs over the years. The upcoming project will focus on upgrading and rehabilitating major systems, including electrical, HVAC, and fire suppression. Additionally, the rehabilitation work will involve the installation of crawlspaces for access, limited window and door repairs, replacement of deteriorated non-historic interior wall coverings, and exterior maintenance such as siding repairs, porch restoration, painting, driveway regrading, foundation repointing, back yard fence replacement, and drainage improvements.

During the closure, the museum collection usually housed in the historic home will be removed and stored off-site for the duration of the project. However, interpretation and visitor services will continue through partnerships with the King Center. These services will include walking tours, special commemorations/events, and virtual programming.

The Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park's visitor center, located at 450 Auburn Avenue, NE Atlanta, Ga., 30312, will remain open to the public.

For additional information and updates on the rehabilitation project, please visit the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/malu/planyourvisit/birth-home-closure.htm.