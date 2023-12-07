Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth home doused in gasoline in arson attempt, 1 arrested

Two off-duty New York City Police officers and two Utah tourists are being credited with helping to stop the intentional burning of what Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum a "jewel of the city."

Atlanta police officers rushed to the Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth home in Atlanta just after 5:45 p.m. on Thursday after reports of vandalism in progress.

Chief Schierbaum says two tourists from Utah saw the woman dousing the plants, porch, and the front door of the home with what smelled like gasoline. The bystanders told officers they intervened when they saw her try to ignite a lighter.

Meanwhile, two off-duty NYPD officers visiting the area were able to detain the woman until APD officers arrived at the scene. Video shared with FOX 5 shows a woman being detained on the ground by officers.

Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry says with the fuel down, it could have been just a matter of seconds before the structure caught fire.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate an attempted vandalism of the Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth home along Auburn Avenue on Dec. 7, 2023. (FOX 5)

The fire department’s HAZMAT team will work to clean up the gasoline spill.

The name of the woman has not been released, but Chief Schierbaum says she was 26 years old. The chief says investigators are speaking with the person’s family to determine their mental health.

She is being charged with criminal attempt to commit arson and criminal attempt to damage government property. APD is also working with the FBI and National Park Service. Federal charges could be possible.

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birth home under renovation

The home, which is located along Auburn Avenue just blocks from the King Center, King National Historical Park, and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, has been undergoing renovations for the past couple of weeks.

Built in 1895, the birth home, a framed two-story Queen-Anne style structure, has played a pivotal role in commemorating the early life of the civil rights icon and his siblings.

While the home has undergone various renovations over the years, the current project is set to address major structural and system improvements, including electrical, HVAC, and fire suppression as well as structural enhancements including additional crawlspaces, window and door repairs, exterior siding and porch renovations, exterior painting, driveway re-paving, foundation re-pointing, replacement of the backyard fence, and drainage improvements.

The current renovations will take place until the end of 2025. The home will be closed until the project is finished.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.