Large fire at propane tank plant in Missouri detected from space

A large fire that burned at a propane gas facility in Marshfield, Missouri, was detected by satellites in space on May 13, the National Weather Service said.

A satellite detected a hotspot over Marshfield using technology usually used to detect wildfires and controlled burns, the NWS said.

Up to 10,000 small propane tanks caught fire at the facility, causing a number of large explosions that forced local residents to evacuate, local media reported.

Three employees inside the facility escaped the fire, with emergency crews treating one injured person, investigators said.

