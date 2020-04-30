Proof of the Pudding catering company hosts pop-up food market

Proof of the Pudding, a catering company, is hosting "Pop Up and Stock Up" events at the Infinite Energy Arena parking lot.

The first event took place on Wednesday and they'll host another event on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers said the turnout was great, and they'll plan to host another one if they see a need.

The event is drive-thru so shoppers can get the items they need without leaving their cars.

They have fresh produce, meat, cleaning supplies, and toiletries.

All orders are processed on-site.

Shoppers must use credit or debit cards.

Advertisement

For more information on the event click here.