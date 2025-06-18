Former Atlanta VA drug councilor indicted, accused of buying methadone from patients

The Brief Philip Fritz, a former Department of Veteran Affairs worker, faces a 72-count indictment for allegedly buying methadone from patients. Veterans, including Ontonio Bradley, provided evidence such as videos and Cash App receipts to support allegations against Fritz. Fritz resigned in August 2023 amid an investigation, but maintained his innocence when approached by FOX 5.



A former worker at the Department of Veteran Affairs accused of buying narcotics from his patients is facing charges.

Philip Fritz was indicted by a DeKalb County grand jury on drug charges, among others, in a sweeping 72-count indictment against the healthcare professional.

The backstory:

FOX 5 has been reporting on Fritz since last year, after obtaining secretly recorded video of Fritz allegedly purchasing methadone from veterans.

At least three veterans came forward to the Atlanta VA more than two years ago, claiming their drug rehab counselor convinced them to sell him their prescription methadone. (FOX 5)

Records indicate that at least three patients, including Ontonio Bradley, came forward with disturbing allegations claiming the drug rehabilitation counselor for the Atlanta Veterans Administration Medical Center’s opioid treatment clinic convinced them to sell him their methadone, a prescription narcotic which they needed to manage their addictions.

Army veteran Ontonio Bradley told the I-Team of selling his methadone, "It's hard to get out of stuff like that when you’re deep into it." (FOX 5)

Bradley said he later gave investigators cell phone videos showing alleged transactions in Fritz's office, along with screenshots of Cash App receipts showing thousands of dollars paid by Fritz to Bradley and another veteran.

Bradley said the sales went on for years, and after he and other veterans talked among themselves about what their counselor was doing, they decided to put an end to it.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston praised the veterans who helped build a case.

A cell phone video recorded by an Atlanta VA patient shows a then-drug rehab counselor removing the label from a prescription drug bottle.

"I am extremely grateful for the veterans in this case that came forward," said Boston, who launched a "thorough analysis" after the allegations surfaced. "When we have health care providers who are using their position to not only commit crimes, but to take advantage of people they're supposed to be looking out for, we will always take that opportunity to make sure we hold them accountable."

"We absolutely could not make this case out without them using their voice to speak up for each other and themselves and ultimately be willing to come to court and testify, because we can't make out these types of cases without their willingness to talk about what happened, which involves them admitting to participating," Boston added.

Fritz resigned while under investigation on Aug. 13, 2023. The Atlanta Veterans Administration Medical Center at the time said in a statement that Fritz’s departure had ended an internal investigation that had lasted more than two years. The social worker kept his job throughout, but in a different position where he didn’t see patients.

The other side:

Fritz did not immediately respond to the latest developments, but in 2024, FOX 5 caught up with him at the VA while he was attempting to drive away.

Before driving away, Philip Fritz told the I-Team "the allegations are false, whatever you're talking about." (FOX 5)

He maintained his innocence.

"The allegations are false, whatever you're talking about," Fritz said just before entering his vehicle and driving away.

What's next:

A trial date has not been set, and the next court date was not immediately known.