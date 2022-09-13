Prominent Atlanta attorney Page Pate dead at 55

article

Page Pate, a prominent Atlanta attorney and founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project has died at the age of 55.

Officials say on the afternoon of Sept. 11, Pate and his was swept offshore by a strong tide at Gould's Inlet on St. Simon's Island.

Pate's son managed to get back to shore safely. Rescue crews were able to retrieve Pate from the water and transport him to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died, the Brunswick News reported.

In a statement to FOX 5, a spokesperson for Pate, Johnson & Church described the attorney as a lawyer "who poured himself into his practice and fought hard for his clients."

"Above all, he was a true gentleman who embodied service and grace," the spokesperson wrote.

After graduating from the University of Georgia School of Law with honors, Page worked at multiple firms in Atlanta before starting his own practices. In his over 25 years as an attorney, Page won countless awards and became a commentator on news outlets include CNN and Georgia Public Broadcasting.

"Though he was a formidable, sometimes intimidating, attorney in the courtroom, Page had an easy smile, an earnest laugh, and a great sense of humor. He was guided by his faith and his creator, but he had an open heart and an open mind to all," the law firm's spokesperson wrote.

Pate also was a founding member of the Georgia Innocence Project, member of the Federal and Atlanta Bar Association, and numerous other organizations.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his two sons, Chatham and Asher.