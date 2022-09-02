Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers.

"This right now is everything. I need this," said Kim Beasley, Eppe's older sister. "I need for my sister's death to be acknowledged. I need to know what happened to her and so, I have faith that we will know. I have faith that we are doing everything within our power as a family to make sure that people know about her and that we love her still today and that we miss her."

According to the FOX 5 archives, a maintenance worker at The Earle Apartments on North Highland Avenue found Eppes dead inside her unit on July 9, 1990. The last time anyone had seen Eppes alive was three days earlier. Investigators determined she had been shot in the head.

Police have never been able to make an arrest in the case.

Beasley said her sister had only moved into the apartment about a week prior to her death. She described her as outgoing and energetic.

Atlanta police reopens 1990 cold case murder for Princella Eppes.

"We called her Bird. Her nickname was Ladybird and so, Bird was just the life of the party," said Beasley.

Earlier this year Beasley created a Facebook page to share photos and stories about her sister, as well as any updates on the case.

"I believe that this is going to be solved, and I believe that it's our job to just keep her name and her image and who she was out there in the community. I believe in tips. I see that cases get solved all the time, and so I do believe it's our time for Princella's case to be solved," said Beasley.

Eppes' loved ones and Atlanta Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.