Priest goes viral after 'Blues Brothers' Zoom mishap

An English priest has become the latest viral sensation after a Zoom mishap.

You could say that the Rev. Vaughn Roberts was "on a mission from God" when he was performing a live-streamed service from the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick on March 7.

At the beginning of the service, a Zoom filter transformed the religious leader into one of the Blues Brothers.

His wife accidentally turned the filter on while filming the service and couldn't figure out how to turn it off.

Roberts had to perform the rest of the service sitting down to avoid triggering the filter again.

