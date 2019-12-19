Press secretary for former Mayor Kasim Reed guilty of violating Georgia Open Records Act

A jury has found Jenna Garland, former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed’s press secretary, guilty of violating Georgia's Open Records Act.

Garland was found guilty Thursday afternoon in Fulton County court on two misdemeanor counts of violating the law designed to make government records available to the press and public.

Garland has maintained her innocence throughout the trial.

Her attorney asked the jurors to look beyond the text messages in which she urged another city employee to "drag this out as long as possible" and “provide information in the most confusing format available.”

FOX 5 Senior I-Team Reporter Dale Russell has been in the courtroom following the entire trial from start to finish.