President Trump heads to Georgia for rally ahead of Senate runoffs

All eyes are on Georgia amid a series of high-profile visits, as both Democrats and Republicans call in heavy-hitters to get voters energized ahead of the Jan. 5 runoffs.

That trend continues Saturday, as President Donald Trump is set to visit south Georgia.

The president's rally will be held at 7 p.m. at the Valdosta Regional Airport.

Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are expected to be by his side, but questions swirl around the presence of other Republican leaders with tensions growing over Georgia’s elections processes.

GET MORE 2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

Advertisement

Trump continues to push his so-far unpropagated claims of election fraud, prompting some Republicans to discourage Georgians from casting their ballots in the runoffs.

But in an action-packed Friday, Trump's right-hand man said otherwise at a rally boosting support for Perdue and Loeffler -- both neck-in-neck with their Democratic challengers.

"I know we've all got our doubts about the last election,” Pence acknowledged. “And I actually hear some people sayin' 'just don't vote.' My fellow Americans, if you don't vote, they win."

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Both parties brought out the big guns this week with the control of the U.S. Senate at stake.

Former President Obama joined a competing, virtual event Friday to energize Georgia Democrats and attempt to push Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock across the finish line.

"The special election in Georgia is going to determine ultimately the course of the Biden presidency and whether Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can deliver legislatively all commitments they've made,” Obama said.

Loeffler and Warnock will face off in a debate Sunday evening, moderated by FOX 5’s Russ Spencer.

Ossoff will be answering questions solo since Perdue declined to participate.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.