President Biden and VP Harris to travel to Atlanta next week

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to visit Atlanta next Friday, the White House announced Thursday.

The trip will be a part of the "Help is Here tour to amplify the American Rescue Plan," the White House said.

The announcement comes on the heels of President Biden signing the landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill into law on Thursday afternoon.

The legislation will send $1,400 direct payments to many American adults and extends emergency unemployment benefits through the summer.

Hours after signing the legislation, Biden will mark a year of loss and disruption Thursday evening in his first prime-time address since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the "next phase" of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

On Wednesday, Biden announced the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

The drugmaker is already obligated to supply 100 million doses to the federal government by the end of June. The additional vaccine would be delivered in the months following.

President Biden's last stop in Atlanta happened on January 4 when he headlined a drive-in rally in support of then-Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Vice President Harris most recently visited Georiga on January 3, when she held a rally in Savannah.

The White House did not immediately release any other details about the president and vice president's upcoming visit on March 19.

