President of Atlanta's The Varsity, family escape large house fire

The president of an iconic Atlanta restaurant and his family had to escape their burning Roswell home late Monday night.

The fire broke out just before midnight Monday on the 400 block of Prado Terrace in the gated Lakeside at Ansley subdivision.

The home belongs to Gordon Muir, the president of the beloved Atlanta fast food restaurant The Varsity and grandson of its founder. Muir told FOX 5's Marc Teichner that he and eight family members had to scramble to safety to get away from the flames.

According to Muir, he had just returned home from a trip to California and was enjoying a glass of wine with his wife when they smelled smoke.

The next thing they knew the house was on fire, and the restaurateur was doing all he could to get his daughters and grandkids out of the burning building.

Firefighters arrived at the scene minutes after getting the call and found heavy flames covering the back and attic of the home - which is estimated to be worth nearly $2 million.

Both the Milton and Alpharetta fire departments assisted Roswell fire crews in knocking down the blaze.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated two people for minor injuries, but thankfully no one had to be transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.