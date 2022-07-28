Preparations underway for next month’s TOUR Championship

We’re still a month away from this year’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, but that doesn’t mean organizers aren’t already hard at work, making sure this year’s event is — pardon the pun — a hole in one.

This morning, we spent some time at East Lake Golf Club, getting a look at the preparations underway for the FedExCup Playoffs finale, set for August 24 through 28. The TOUR Championship marks the end of the PGA TOUR season and features the top 30 players in the standings competing in hopes of taking home the coveted FedExCup. Of course, along with watching their favorite players in action on the course, fans flock to East Lake Golf Club for the various activities open to ticket holders — and that’s where this morning comes in.

Food is an important part of the event, and we met up with pastry chef Bill Lipscomb, who makes thousands of pieces of pastry daily during the tournament and is already planning this year’s masterpieces. Next up, we chatted with TOUR Championship's executive director Alex Urban while doing a little putting on the green. Finally, we met the winners of the new Calamity Jane Cocktail Contest (hosted by Atlanta Magazine) and had them demonstrate their winning drinks, which will be served up during the event.

For information on this year’s TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club, click here. And click the video player to check out our busy morning getting a first look at this year’s tournament.