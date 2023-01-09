Pre-game partying at the College Football Hall of Fame

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a big football game happening tonight. Really big. Our defending national champs — the Georgia Bulldogs — will take on the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Los Angeles. And as you can imagine, the excitement level around the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is at an 11 out of 10!

We spent the morning at the Downtown Atlanta attraction, soaking in the energy and anticipation about tonight’s game and exploring the storied legacy of college football. Right now, visitors can check out a special exhibit highlighting the 2022 Hall of Fame class, which includes 18 First Team All-America players and three coaches. Of note for Dawgs fans is the induction of Champ Bailey, who played three standout seasons at UGA before being drafted into the NFL. According to the school, Bailey is the 14th former Georgia player (in addition to three coaches) inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest, and regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Mondays. Admission is $30.25 for adults and $22.75 for children ages 3 to 12 — click here for more information on visiting.

