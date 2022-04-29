Expand / Collapse search

Prayer vigil for 11-year-old boy shot at DeKalb County skating rink

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DeKalb County community gathers for prayer vigil at skating rink

Faith leaders and community members held a prayer vigil for victims of violence nearly three weeks after 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson was shot in the head at the Golden Glide skating rink.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It's been more than two weeks since an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County roller skating rink.

Thursday night, family, friends and community members gathered for a prayer vigil.

D'Mari Johnson was shot in the head outside the golden glide skating rink.

People took to the podium calling for everyone to help put an end to the senseless violence.

Prayer vigil at skating rink for 11-year-old boy

The family of 11-year-old D'Mari Johnson gathered at the DeKalb County skating rink where he was shot nearly three week ago. He is fighting for his life in a hospital in a medically induced coma.

Johnson remains in a medically induced coma. 

A 13-year-old boy is in custody for the shooting.