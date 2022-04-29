Prayer vigil for 11-year-old boy shot at DeKalb County skating rink

It's been more than two weeks since an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed outside a DeKalb County roller skating rink.

Thursday night, family, friends and community members gathered for a prayer vigil.

D'Mari Johnson was shot in the head outside the golden glide skating rink.

People took to the podium calling for everyone to help put an end to the senseless violence.

Johnson remains in a medically induced coma.

A 13-year-old boy is in custody for the shooting.