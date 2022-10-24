Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home

article

Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs.

Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the chimney of the home engulfed in flames and fire coming through the roof.

The chimney eventually collapsed inside the home.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the blaze.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.