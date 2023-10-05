Powerhouse producers bring 'The Wiz' to Atlanta

Dorothy, Scarecrow, and the rest of the gang are easing down the road toward the Emerald City — but before they arrive, they’re making a special stop here in Atlanta.

The star-studded national tour of the classic musical "The Wiz" will take the Fox Theatre stage next month, thrilling Atlanta audiences for eight performances before continuing its trek to Broadway. Among the producers are Atlanta’s own Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, both of whom scored Tony Award nominations for producing the August Wilson classic "The Piano Lesson" on Broadway last year.

"Being a part of Broadway is bringing me back to my roots, my childhood," says Burruss. "You know, I went to Tri-Cities [High School] and I was also in the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, another performing arts group. So, it's instilled in me that I want to be a part of Broadway, whether it's being behind-the-scenes as a producer or as talent."

The Wiz will play Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Nov. 14 through Nov. 19 — tickets are on sale now and available by clicking here. And to hear more if our exclusive sit-down interview with Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, click the video player in this article.