Powder Springs police enter competition for new radar sign

Powder Springs police are in a national competition, and they need your help to win.

The metro Atlanta police department is in the running to win a new high-tech radar sign from the department courtesy of Radarsign.

Each department had to make a video about why the sign was needed.

Powder Springs' video starts out in what seems like a car race as two officers wage honey buns and bragging rights, but it ends in a twist to show why they need a better way to check drivers' speeds.

Right now, the department is in third place.

Voting ends on Nov. 10.

You can see the full video and place your vote here.