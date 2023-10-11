Powder Springs police enter competition for new radar sign
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - Powder Springs police are in a national competition, and they need your help to win.
The metro Atlanta police department is in the running to win a new high-tech radar sign from the department courtesy of Radarsign.
Each department had to make a video about why the sign was needed.
Powder Springs' video starts out in what seems like a car race as two officers wage honey buns and bragging rights, but it ends in a twist to show why they need a better way to check drivers' speeds.
Right now, the department is in third place.
Voting ends on Nov. 10.
You can see the full video and place your vote here.