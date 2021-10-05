Powder Springs offering employees $500 to get vaccinated

One small Georgia city is offering a big incentive to employees to get vaccinated. Powder Springs will give employees $500 if they roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're trying to take all steps to make it as safe as possible," said City Manager Pam Conner.

The sidewalks in Powder Springs have stickers to remind people to social distance. The door to City Hall read: "masks are required". Now city leaders say they're taking one more step by offering all city employees cash if they can show proof that they are vaccinated by December 15.

"It's an opportunity to make a safe environment for them and the people who come in and interact with them," said Conner.

There are a little more than 70 people on the city payroll. The money would come from federal relief funds.

At Monday's city council meeting, some thought the money would help persuade those employees who have been reluctant to get the shot. Others didn't like the idea.

"I just don't think it's fair and equitable. All people can get the vaccine free and to allow some people to get $500?" said councilwoman Patricia Wisdom.

Councilwoman Nancy Farmer was also against it.

"To me, it sounds more like a bribe for people to get it. If you want to take it, take it. If you don't, don't," said Farmer.

The vote was split 2-2. The mayor broke the tie in favor of offering the $500.

People who live and work in Powder Springs seemed to be pleased the city is taking action to try to keep the employees and the community safe.

"It's a great incentive for people to do something to keep the community as a whole healthier," said Tabitha Manning who lives in Powder Springs.

"It's great because they can get vaccinated, stay healthy and get 500 dollars!" said Kenneth Brewer who owns a business near city hall.

The employees have until December 15 to show proof of vaccination and collect the cash.

