Powder Springs man sentenced to prison for molesting stepdaughter

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Powder Springs
FOX 5 Atlanta

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced Powder Springs man to prison for molesting his stepdaughter.

Thursday, a jury convicted 44-year-old Melbin Jeovany Perez of molesting his 12-year-old on Aug. 25. 2019 in the home that they shared.

Officials say the girl immediately told authorities and underwent a forensic interview. Perez was arrested the same day. 

"This young lady saw the defendant as the father she didn’t have," Deputy Chief ADA Patricia Hull said in a statement. "She courageously came into this courtroom and not only told 14 strangers what happened to her, but faced her molester too. Meanwhile, this defendant has merely made excuses and never taken responsibility for his actions."

After his sentencing, the victim's mother told the court that the verdict "releases a big burden" from her child's shoulders.

"This has been a long journey for us," the mother said. "I know after today she won’t let anything stop her."

Perez has been sentenced to 20 years with seven in prison and the rest on probation.

Officials say Perez will be required to comply with sex-offender conditions after his release and could be deported.

